Columbus Macro LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

