Comparing Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY) and Its Competitors

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the "Banks—Regional" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Permanent TSB Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 34.18% 10.27% 0.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A -2.58 Permanent TSB Group Competitors $48.44 billion $845.71 million 268.32

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permanent TSB Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Permanent TSB Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 1098 3134 3296 62 2.31

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.39%. Given Permanent TSB Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permanent TSB Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Permanent TSB Group peers beat Permanent TSB Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

