Comparing RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RealReal and Prada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get RealReal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $603.49 million 0.40 -$196.45 million ($2.27) -1.05 Prada N/A N/A N/A $0.44 34.89

Prada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 8 3 0 2.27 Prada 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RealReal and Prada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.26, suggesting a potential upside of 36.33%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than Prada.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Prada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -37.00% N/A -30.09% Prada N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RealReal beats Prada on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Prada

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It also operates in eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand; and sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name. In addition, the company engages in the real estate business. It sells its products through a network of owned and franchise operated stores; department stores; independent retailers; e-commerce channels; and e-tailers. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Milan, Italy. Prada S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Prada Holding S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.