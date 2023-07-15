Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.