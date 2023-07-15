Conning Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

