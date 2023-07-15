Conning Inc. Has $895,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 111.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

