Conning Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.08 and a 1 year high of $155.02.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.73.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

