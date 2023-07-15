Conning Inc. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $308.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $316.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

