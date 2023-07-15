Conning Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 58.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $3,389,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 83.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

