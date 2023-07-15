Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,038.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,280.00 and a 12-month high of $2,138.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,009.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,855.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 60.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

