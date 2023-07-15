Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Continental Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.
About Continental Gold
Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.