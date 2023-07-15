Contrasting Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) and Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quad/Graphics and Millennium Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Quad/Graphics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than Millennium Group International.

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Millennium Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics -0.44% 34.67% 3.06% Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Millennium Group International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $3.22 billion 0.08 $9.30 million ($0.31) -16.45 Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quad/Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Group International.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats Millennium Group International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, managed services, and execution in non-print channels, as well as manufactures ink. It serves blue chip companies that operate in various industries, and serve businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers packaging products, including paper-based inner packaging boxes to industries and/or products, such as footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, and home electronics. It also provides corrugated products for industries and/or products, such as food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics, as well as packaging products supply chain management solutions. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

