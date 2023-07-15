CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CONX by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 688,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CONX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CONX by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 655,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 2nd quarter worth $3,907,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in CONX by 2,527.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 338,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 8,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

