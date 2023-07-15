Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $100,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $95,736,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

