Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$2.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJR.B. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$1.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$4.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

