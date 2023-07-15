Cosmos Price Reaches $9.70 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $9.70 or 0.00032021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $67.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

