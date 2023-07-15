Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $116.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.85 or 0.00032475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.