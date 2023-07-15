Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in June

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of CTRYY remained flat at $4.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 358. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

