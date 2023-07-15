Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in June

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
Shares of CTRYY remained flat at $4.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 358. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.
About Country Garden
