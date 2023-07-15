Craig Hallum Boosts E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target to $5.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE ETWO opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $199,940 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

