Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Rayonier worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RYN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 298,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,687. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

