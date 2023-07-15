Credit Suisse Group Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $101.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.38.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91. FMC has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

