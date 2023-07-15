Critical Contrast: Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) versus Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neste Oyj and Ferrellgas Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.54 38.17 Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.52 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -9.41

Neste Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neste Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neste Oyj 1 0 6 0 2.71 Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neste Oyj and Ferrellgas Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Neste Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.84%. Given Neste Oyj’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neste Oyj is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Neste Oyj and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Neste Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neste Oyj beats Ferrellgas Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel fuel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, industry, transport companies, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2022, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 795 service units for propane distribution locations. In addition, it is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

