Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$107.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

