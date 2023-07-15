Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.73. 239,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 222,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.19 to C$2.63 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 31.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$959.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.76.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

