Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 5,669.11%.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

Shares of CCEL stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.33. Cryo-Cell International has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.