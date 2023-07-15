Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the June 15th total of 805,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 508,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,912. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 89.72% and a negative net margin of 12,005.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

