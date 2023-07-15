CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $88.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVS opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

