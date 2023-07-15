Cypress Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 206,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

