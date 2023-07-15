D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4 – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 345 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.25) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
D4t4 Solutions Stock Performance
D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. D4t4 Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 155.25 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
D4t4 Solutions Increases Dividend
D4t4 Solutions Company Profile
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.
