Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.28. 25,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.41. Daiwa House Industry has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $27.35.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Single-Family Housing Business; Rental Housing Business; Condominium Business; Commercial Facility Business; Business Facility Business; Environmental Energy Business; and Other Business segments.

