Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $240.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.58. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

