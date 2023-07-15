Decred Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $910,930.45 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $15.46 or 0.00050916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $237.08 million and approximately $910,930.45 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00248448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017283 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 328.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,335,796 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

