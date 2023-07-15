Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to ~$14.25-14.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.34 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.97.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 825.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 77.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

