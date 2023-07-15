Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

