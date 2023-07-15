dForce USD 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,531.13 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $35.29 million and $1,531.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00311681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,581,318 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00044288 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,691.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

