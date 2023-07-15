DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.59

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 341468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

DIAGNOS Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of -0.05.

About DIAGNOS

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.