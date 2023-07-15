Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DWACW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.57. 30,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,367. Digital World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWACW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 293,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 1,029.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

