Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOMP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,643. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

