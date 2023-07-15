Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $213.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

