Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DSCSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Disco stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.13. Disco has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $17.00.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process.

