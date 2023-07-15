Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as high as C$2.91. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 192,117 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of C$12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1950035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.