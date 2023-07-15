Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as high as C$2.91. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 192,117 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.52.
Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
