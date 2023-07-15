Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $14.85 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

