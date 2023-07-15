Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dowlais Group in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Dowlais Group Stock Performance
Shares of DWLAF stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.