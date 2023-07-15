Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dowlais Group in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Shares of DWLAF stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.