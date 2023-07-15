Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore purchased 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($192.90).

On Monday, June 12th, Jon Mortimore purchased 116 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($194.00).

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.70) on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a one year low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 295.21 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.01, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,615.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.25) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.96) to GBX 180 ($2.32) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

