DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,553,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,299,336. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

