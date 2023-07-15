Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 956.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BROS opened at $28.67 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

