Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Up 408.3% in June

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETX opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

