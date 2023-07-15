EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys New Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.