EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

