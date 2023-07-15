EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,250,000 after buying an additional 260,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,899,000 after buying an additional 110,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $149.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,479 shares of company stock worth $48,258,248. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.